Critics say proposed development threatens wetlands
Comments
Jim
This whole project on wetlands should not even be considered. Our city attorney says we have to follow the law. That’s laughable. He can’t get rid of the derelict’s by following the law but he can piss a whole lot of people that pay taxes off by following the law. It’s time for a change in leadership in McMinnville.
Sandi Colvin
Saving the wetlands is certainly high priority, but protecting at-risk homes downstream of the proposed buildings site is probably what the city should be more concerned with. That they can't, because of a loophole in their own rules the developer is taking advantage of, shouldn't come at the cost of those existing homes.
If this isn't defeated, the developer will be allowed to build on land that floods - and it DOES flood with less than 2" of rain - by building an engineered, filled road designed to keep water out (a dike) that bisects the basin that normally contains those flood waters, which will push those waters elsewhere.
Last time I checked, water takes the path of least resistance. Those waters will continue to push up on the farm fields on the other side of the creek, taking away valuable top soil (they, too, already flood), and go back downstream into existing neighborhoods.
Some of the houses in Crestbrook already have sump pumps going year round. I know, because we looked at purchasing one of them a few years ago. In August, there were 4 sump pumps actively working in the basement. Yes, I said August.
If the city is worried that the developer will sue them if they aren't allowed to walk through that giant loop-hole, maybe they should also be worried about those farmers and homeowners down stream.
Letters of support from hydrologists, and the Yamhill County Soil and Water Conservation support our views. Department of State lands will be hearing from us on a regular basis so we're sure they're actually seeing and hearing the full truth instead of relying on a 2010 outdated FEMA map.
Codes and regulations are supposed to protect everyone in the city, and their natural resources (wetlands), not just the developers.
Letters of opposition to this development are highly encouraged and may be sent to the city planning department (231 NE 5th Street, McMinnville) who will then forward them on to the planning commission.