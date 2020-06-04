Crews respond to Sheridan house fire

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at 345 N.E.Yamhill St. in Sheridan.

The two-story residence was fully involved when the first crew arrived, and a third-alarm was sounded at about 5:40.

Injuries were reported, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Three adults were reportedly yelling for assistance out windows of the home when the first crew arrived. A chaplain was requested.