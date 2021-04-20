Rusty Rae/News-Register##Multiple fire units responded Tuesday afternoon to a blaze at McMinnville's Organic Valley Creamery on North Highway 99W.

Crews respond to Organic Valley Creamery fire; nearby residents asked to evacuate

Multiple units responded Tuesday afternoon to a three alarm fire at Organic Valley Creamery, 700 North Highway 99W in McMinnville.

The 2 p.m. fire reportedly is confined to a warehouse, and the creamery has been evacuated.

McMinnville High School, to the south, also has been evacuated and the final period of the day canceled. Mac High students and those from other district schools are being sent home. Staff members are being evacuated, as well.

McMinnville Fire Department asked businesses and residents within a 1/4 mile radius of the creamery to evacuate the area due to the fire where ammonia is stored. An evacuation site has been established at West Wortman Park..

Youth soccer matches scheduled for Joe Dancer Park were cancelled. School athletics and activities also were canceled this afternoon.

Smoke was blowing over the downtown core, and beyond, and traffic on surrounding streets is being rerouted. Avoid the area as much as possible.