Crash at 233 and 99W into Amity

Update, 8:45 p.m.: Highway 233 is now open.

Update, 7:07 p.m.: Both lanes of Highway 99W have been re-opened, however, Highway 233 remains closed.

A motor vehicle crash reported at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99W and Highway 233 outside Amity has blocked 99W. Avoid the area if possible, and watch for emergency vehicles.