Crab feed will benefit school

Tickets are available for the Friends of St. James School’s annual Crab Feed Fundraiser, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, in the Grand, the ballroom upstairs at 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville.

The dinner and live and silent auctions will benefit the private school, which offers pre-kindergarten through eighth-grades. Friends of St. James said enrollment is down, and the school is taking registrations for 2025-26.

Funds from the crab feed and auction will go toward paying off the school’s new roof, estimated at costing another $33,000 over what’s already been paid. Additional proceeds will go to the school’s endowment fund, the principal said.

Tickets are $85 per seat or $600 for a table of eight. Admission includes dinner of crab or, for non-seafood lovers, meat or vegetable lasagna.

For tickets and more information, go to auctria.events/stjscrabfeed2025.