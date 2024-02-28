CPRD survey finds strong support for more trails

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
David S. Wall
CPRD needs to have its' budgetary wings clipped.
I would like to see a Ballot allowing 'Voters' to make a decision to remove CPRD's unfortunate, long-lived (and growing) existence on property taxes.
As to CPRD's foray into using 'statistics' to prove and or legitimize their expansionary visions-nice try.
As far as I am concerned, CPRD can go pound salt.
David S. Wall