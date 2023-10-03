CPRD launches trail survey

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District has announced the launch of its Community Trails Survey, calling it “a significant initiative aimed at understanding the needs and preferences of local trail users.”

According to a press release, “This comprehensive survey seeks to gather insights from residents to guide future trail development and maintenance, ensuring that the Chehalem Heritage Trails network continues to meet the expectations of the community.”

It said the survey will be distributed as a closed simple random sample to ensure a representative cross-section of the CPRD population is heard. Select registered voters within CPRD will receive an initial physical mailer with a unique survey code and a link to access the survey online.

According to CPRD, “This approach not only enhances the security of responses but also allows for a broad and diverse range of voices to be heard. Non-respondents will receive a follow-up mailer approximately two weeks after the initial distribution.”

For more information, visit cprdtrailsurvey.org, or write to Kat Ricker at kricker@cprdnewberg.org.

The survey will be open for responses from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.