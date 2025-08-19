CPR refresher offered

Yamhill Neighborhood Association will host a CPR and AED Refresher Class Saturday, Sept. 6, in the Yamhill Methodist Church, 195 S. Laurel St.

The free class will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will host both health care professionals and community members who want to be prepared for emergencies.

Instructors will guide students through the latest techniques and provide hands-on training. They will discuss the basics of CPR and defibrillator use, and when it’s appropriate to use such lifesaving techniques.

For more information and registration, go to www.ynaclass.com, send email to info@yamhillneighborhoodassociation.org or call 503-662-2104.