Coy Lewis 1954 - 2025

Coy Lewis was born January 14, 1954, in Long Beach, California. He lived in McMinnville, Oregon, for over 40 years. You could often find Coy playing the guitar or telling stories about his life. He will be greatly missed.

Coy was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Lewis; and his mom, Wanda Dodson.

He is survived by a brother, Carl Lewis; and multiple cousins, including Timothy Huggins and Donna Hunsaker.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 1, at the Chapel of Macy & Son; a Celebration of Life will follow at Lafayette Locks Park.