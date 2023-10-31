October 31, 2023 Tweet

Court Records: Oct. 31, 2023

CIVIL FILINGS

Capital One vs. Michael A. Farmen: Seeks $17,780.57 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Michael Farmen: Seeks $2,011.26 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Ethan Ivy: Seeks $1,435.45 allegedly owed.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Dennys A. Guerrero: Seeks $2,144.41 allegedly owed.

West One Finance vs. John Saunders and Saunders Inc.: Seek $174,209.20 allegedly owed.

Credit Services of Oregon vs. Jennie Curry McFarland: Renewal of $1,183.60 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Sarah B. Umrath: Seek $2,203.97 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Michelle Lusher: Seeks $4,736.46 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Brett Quimby: Seeks $2,684.50 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Shirie Brown: Seeks $3,061.98 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Richard J. Siewell: Seeks $1,823.36 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Bonificio Solorzano: Seeks $1,639.04 allegedly owed.

Correna Briz vs. Jordan Tyler Holladay: Complaint for personal injuries in Nov. 16, 2021, motor vehicle accident; seeks $143,000 judgment.

Capital One vs. Abraham Rubio Jr.: Judgment of $1,883.90 granted.

Ray Klein Inc., dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kristen Lynn Porter: Renewal of $14,390.59 judgment.

Absolute Resolutions Investment vs. Samantha Gehrman: Judgment of $1,369.80 granted.

LVNV Funding vs. Mary Avon Rock: Judgment of $3,241.83 granted.

Midland Credit Management vs. Martin Nelson: Seeks $1,276.17 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Michael Phillips: Seeks $1,098.12 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Edna Mitchell: Seeks $2,101.12 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Brandon Williams: Seeks $1,081.77 allegedly owed.

Citibank vs. Michael D. Cowlthorp: Seeks $4,841.37 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Sarah K. Helgerson: Seeks $3,799.18 allegedly owed.

Central Willamette Credit Union vs. Alexis Aldape Solorio: Seeks $10,635.78 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Joshua Barker: Seeks $1,001.61 allegedly owed.

Wesley Hackworth, petition vs. Bradley C. Berry, District Attorney: Petition for order to restore driving privileges.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Thomas Glenn Anderson, 35, Carlton: Given 10 days in jail by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked; fined $2,000.

Jerry Taga Atalig II, 31, Keizer: Fined $1,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Bailey Michael Brown, 26, Sherwood: Given one year driver’s license suspension, six days work crew, 24 months probation and fined $1,000 by Judge John Collins on a probation violation for driving under the influence.

Jason Lee Civello, 44, McMinnville: Given 20 hours jail, 24 months probation and one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of driving under the influence; fined $1,000.

Christopher Reed Dailey, 25, Culver, Oregon: Given 10 days jail by Judge John Collins on a parole violation for driving under the influence; fined $1,000.

Justin Dewain Dalby, 43, Lafayette: Given 10 days jail (time served) by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on a charge of improper use of an emergency reporting system.

Jason Paul Davin, 35, Dundee: Fined $440 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a violation for second-degree criminal trespass.

Bernard Elissagaray, 60, McMinnville: Given five days in jail and fined $100 by Judge Ronald D. Thom on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender.

Richard Ford, 66, Lincoln City: Fined $440 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a charge of failure to carry or present a license.

Clifton Thomas George Jr., 39, McMinnville: Given 30 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision by Judge Monte S. Campbell on a charge of mail theft or receipt of stolen mail; ordered to make $260 restitution.

Izac Casimiro Blancas Joyce, 25, Sheridan: Given one year driver’s license suspension, 80 hours community service, four days work crew, 24 months probation and fined $1,000 by Judge John Collins on a parole violation for driving under the influence; given four days work crew and 12 months probation on a parole violation for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wyatt Blake Kester, 56, Independence: Given two days jail, 18 months probation and fined $100 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of harassment.

James Dale Loudon, 44, McMinnville: Fined $1,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Olen Dale Albright Martin, 38, Newberg: Given 30 days jail, three years probation and fined $200 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Elias Evan Markham, 23, Dayton: Given 48 hours in jail, 18 months probation and one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on a charge of driving under the influence; fined $1,000.

Whitney Miriah Oliver, 35, Portland: Given 90 days driver’s license suspension and fined $440 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of failure to perform duties of a driver - property damage.

David Scott Pettibone, 34, McMinnville: Given 30 days jail by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of second-degree theft; ordered to make $120.97 restitution.

Jamie Leigh Saucedo, 45, Salem: Given 80 hours community service and 12 months probation by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of second-degree theft; ordered to make $236 restitution.

Nicholas Tartaglia, 33, Salem: Given 30 days jail, 24 months probation, three years driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a charge of driving under the influence.

Slatin Dane Tweedle, 28, McMinnville: Given 15 days jail, 10 days work crew, 24 months probation, three years driver’s license suspension and fined $1,500 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a charge of driving under the influence.

Dean Wade Wegner, 53, Dayton: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation and one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of driving under the influence; fined $2,000.

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

Kannin Michael Rider, 21, processor, Sheridan, and Gayle Krystene Aguirre, 22, stay at home mom, Sheridan.

Shannon Michelle Osbon, 29, stockroom associate, Yamhill, and Daniel Ordonez-Avalos, 29, manufacturing engineer, Yamhill.

Cecil Gordon Dodd IV, 28, USMC, Camp Pendleton, California, and McKenzie Irene Gephart, 29, manager, McMinnville.

Sarah Anne Callegari, 48, firefighter, McMinnville, and Trevor Matthew Hall, 52, retired, Reno, Nevada.

Heather Cathryn Perepchuk, 31, dental assistant, Newberg, and Spencer Thomas Carter, 33, steamfitter, Newberg.

Gabriel Santiago Figueroa, 21, direct support professional, McMinnville, and Kira Layne Warrick, 20, sales representative, Lafayette.

Jordan Nicole Bergeron, 33, barista, Dundee, and Taylor Ray Arndt, 30, project manager, Dundee.

Donald Jerry MacGillivary, 26, telecom technician, Salem, and Alexis Shey Whittington, 24, unemployed, Salem.

Jorge Chavez-Contreras, 51, vineyard, McMinnville, and Laura Leticia Gutierrez-Garcia, 32, student, McMinnville.

Caitlyn Rose Foster, 24, caregiver, Yamhill, and Skyler Louis Winkler, 29, spray technician, Yamhill.

Kali Taylor Brockett, 27, teacher, Sparks, Nevada, and Brian Anthony La Torre, 36, teacher, Sparks.

Rhiannon Janet Mawra, 25, daycare assistant director, McMinnville, and Kelli Marie Alfredson, 24, daycare assistant director, McMinnville.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Ashley Nichole Kendrick, McMinnville, and Earl Thomas Ladd Jr., Seaside.

Sarah Jean Turner, Willamina, and Gary Lee Turner, Willamina.

Lesley Ann Phillips, Amity, and Lloyd William Phillips III, Salem; petitioner’s name Westfall restored.

PROBATE FILINGS

James Michael Daley: Will entered into probate; Effie Ann Funk appointed personal representative.

Beverly Jean Williams: Will entered probate; Richard Williams proposed personal representative.

Donna Jean Twigg: Small estate closed; Robert E. Twigg appointed affiant.

Wing Louie: Will entered probate; Shelton Louie proposed personal representative.

Gerald G. Talley: Will entered probate; Stephanie Ross proposed personal representative.

Michael Edward Ryan: Will entered probate; Mary Louise Watchorn and William Louis Ryan entered co-personal representatives.