Court Records: Nov. 4, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

LVNV Funding vs. Conrad Dhondt, Newberg: Granted $5,757.66 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Pamela Hermens, McMinnville: Granted $5,025.00 judgment.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Karina Acevedo, Lafayette: Granted $1,904.28 judgment.

Capital One vs. Melissa Michaelis, McMinnville: Granted $3,450.88 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Joseph Steve, McMinnville: Granted $2,849.33 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Danielle Dragoo, McMinnville: Seeks $788.10 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Benjamin Clevenger, Newberg: Seeks $2,017.24 allegedly owed.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Alfred Mercado Jr.: Seeks $9,652.82 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Rafael Josue Alvarez Ramos, Newberg: Given three-year driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 24 months probation and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of driving under the influence; given 10 days jail on conviction of recklessly endangering another person.

Rafael Josue Alvarez Ramos, Newberg: Given 60 days jail and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a probation violation (driving under the influence).

Casandra Marie Wagner, Newberg: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, and one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Omar Gonzalez Gonzales, Hillsboro: Given three days jail, 30 hours community service, 12 months probation and fined $100 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of recklessly endangering another person.

Gary Arthur Mull, Amity: Given 16 hours community service by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a probation violation (driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault).

Brianna Grunewald, Portland: Given two days work crew by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a probation violation (driving under the influence).

Noah Benjamin Miller, Maple Valley, Washington: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 80 hours community service, 24 months probation and fined $1,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Nicholas Joseph Steindl, Newberg: Given five days jail, 15 days on work crew and three years probation by Judge Ladd Wiles on convictions of fourth-degree assault and interference with making a report.

Victor Manuel Villalobos, McMinnville: Given three days jail (time served) and fined $100 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of resisting arrest.

Francisco Carranza, Lafayette: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Lisa Cha, Keizer: Given 30 days jail and 36 months probation by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of first-degree aggravated theft; ordered to pay $62,710.00 in restitution.

Pedro Duran, McMinnville: Fined $265 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jason Eric Draper, Independence: Diversion revoked; given 80 hours community service, 12 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on conviction of driving under the influence.

Tristen James Rosendahl, Willamina: Diversion revoked; given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Thomas Paul Stoddard, Beaverton: Fined $500 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm, ordered to forfeit firearm.

Aaron Charles Woods, Dallas: Fined $440 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a second-degree criminal trespass violation.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Parker Rylee Wilson and Caleb David Willis-Endicott.

Kahley Marie Stanco and Andrew Tobiah Milauskas.

Horacio Anibal Cortes Escamilla and Juana Elizabeth Avalos Bedolla.

Joshua Jeffrey Stiling and Raquel Nicole Lambdin.

Nadya Luisa Santoyo and Luis Enrique Loera Barajas.

Douglas Ray Anderson and Katherine Elaine Tatro.

Lizeth Carranza and Jorge Luis Garcia Alva.

Sandra Valeska Robles Aburto and Martin De Los Santos.

John Eric Abramson and Rachelle Elizabeth Freegard.

Hannah Elise Victoria Parin and Cody Lee Scott.

Rande Rae Reichard and Paul Michael Halvin Trawinski.

Ashley Marie Sanders and Scott Jakob Sutherland.

James Parker Mounce and Alison Rae Dorf.

Sophia Rose Gates and David Uriel Ponce Rodriguez.

Alyssa Sue Gillespie and Jace Douglas Prinzing.

PROBATE FILINGS

Thomas E. Burnham: Simple estate closed; Stacy Richert, affiant.

Lorraine Catherine Bjork: Will admitted into probate; Lloyd D. Bjork, personal representative.

Dennis Bernell Phipps: Simple estate closed; Ron C. Phipps, affiant.