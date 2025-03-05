March 5, 2025 Tweet

Court Records: March 5, 2025

CIVIL FILINGS

PacWest Machinery, LLC vs. Valley Recycle LLC and Tonya Marshall: Granted $8,151.00 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. James A. Williams, McMinnville: Granted $6,683.63 judgment.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jolynne Batchelor, Newberg: Granted $10,876.04 judgment.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Sonja M. Collins, Yamhill: Granted $10,559.16 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Gibran Esparza, McMinnville: Granted $5,354.90 judgment.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Damon Q. Holt, McMinnville: Granted $11,605.01 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Cassie N. Dandy, McMinnville: Granted $3,569.27 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Joseph M. Knox, McMinnville: Granted $2,856.62 judgment.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Gracie Saenz: Seeks $2,405.80 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Manuel Barrera, Carlton: Seeks $875.64 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Seth Hedin: Seeks $2,534.76 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. David Nairn: Seeks $12,048.16 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Katlyn Huerta: Seeks $8,524.57 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Charles Kent: Seeks $1,033.84 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Dennis J. Nelson: Seeks $9,516.35 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Kyle Carlson-Stark: Seeks $9,696.40 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael Weigel: Seeks $1,582.86 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Taylar Williams: Seeks $5,093.78 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Jasmine M. Osredkar: Seeks $14,442.12 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Margie Marie Miller: Seeks $1,074.74 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Ryan S. Hakola: Seeks $17,975.72 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Jakequlynn E. Emanuel Brown: Seeks $9,366.50 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Stephanie Westby: Seeks $2,414.59 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Alicia Sullivan: Seeks $4,534.48 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. William Roberson: Seeks 1,766.94 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Olivia Dupon: Seeks $2,217.68 allegedly owed.

American Express National Bank vs. Roger W. Aaron: Seeks $10,649.00 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Steffen Alvarez: Seeks $1,286.51 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Aubrey Wyrick: Seeks $1,966.78 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Lisa Stumpf: Seeks $3,479.79 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Jacqueline Wright: Seeks $1,651.19 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Kristen Harrison: Seeks $2,460.77 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Kimberly Hickmon: Seeks $3,571.34 allegedly owed.

Morgan Holt vs. August Brunner: Alleges personal injuries in in a December 2023 motor vehicle collision near Highway 240 and Northeast Worden Hill Road; seeks $120,000 in damages.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Isaias Sandoval: Seeks $3,825.32 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Samantha Ward: Seeks $1,515.48 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Enrique Sanchez: Seeks $1,234.44 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Daniel Rivas: Seeks $1,281.41 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kalla Nicholas: Seeks $756.33 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Sarah Everett: Seeks $5,526.25 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Luis O. Gonzalez Ortega: Seeks $4,763.24 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Bridger J. Hasbrouck: Seeks $11,343.39 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Eric C. Walker: Seeks $2,305.42 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Melissa N. Cool: Seeks $6,123.38 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Martin B. Kirsch: Seeks $13,482.87 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Dylan Koch: Seeks $2,889.40 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Jose Palacio: Seeks $4,633.37 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Megan L. Cudaback: Seeks $12,834.47 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Chantel L. Garcia: Seeks $2,735.48 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Levi Fendall: Seeks $2,373.33 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Brian Klingler: Seeks $4,227.84 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Jolene Smith: Seeks $17,659.78 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Gerry A. Heter: Seeks $11,062.32 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Jackie Nagely: Seeks $2,721.62 allegedly owed.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Daren J. Rodrigues: Seeks $6,145.86 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Jonathan A. Flores: Seeks $2,693.36 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Sergio Luna Castro: Seeks $5,392.83 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Trever Edwards: Seeks $18,269.44 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Timmie A. Horgan: Seeks $1,233.94 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tamara Turpin: Seeks $1,529.45 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Olivia Garcia: Seeks $1,823.52 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Janet Journey: Seeks $1,671.61 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Maria Gonzolez: Seeks $1,452.56 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Bryan Shepherd: Seeks $2,519.16 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Elizabeth A. Roberts: Seeks $1,551.32 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Brooke Dickenson: Seeks $1,383.62 allegedly owed.

Citibank N.A. vs. Cisco Curiel: Seeks $2,539.65 allegedly owed.

Henning Horn and Elissa Horn vs. Ed Eschuari: Alleges trespass in property dispute; seeks injunction and $1,610.00 in damages.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Josue Gabriel Villarreal, Portland: Probation revoked and given 20 days jail on a probation violation (second-degree criminal mischief).

Ryley Austin Crile, McMinnville: Probation revoked and given 15 days jail on a probation violation (second-degree theft).

Porfirio Enrique Galicia Castillo, Albany: Probation violation (menacing).

Austin Earl Galbreath, Newberg: Probation revoked and given 30 days jail on probation violations (driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal driving while suspended or revoked).

Christopher Scott Nason, Newberg: Given two days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Zachary Taylor Ebensteiner, McMinnville: Probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Daniel Terry Lee Smith, Newberg: Given five days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lesa Marie Johnson, Newberg: Given 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

John Dale William Bravo, Salem: Given 18 months probation, 60 hours community service and a $100 fine on convictions of one count each of telephonic harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

Renee Michelle Hirsch, McMinnville: Given five days jail and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Brandon Michael Cook, Plummer, Idaho: Given 18 months probation, 90-day driver’s license suspension and 80 hours community service on convictions of one count each of failure to perform duties of driver – property damage and recklessly endangering another person.

Angel Ivan Lopez Flores, Amity: Given three-year hunting license suspension and a $500 fine on a conviction of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule.

Daniel Terry Lee Smith, Newberg: Given 25 days jail, 24 months probation, three-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Note: In probation violations, original convictions appear in parentheses.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Faviola Romero, McMinnville, and Marco Antonio Romero, McMinnville.

Ashley Marie Walker, Newberg, and Edmundo Ramos Velazquez, Lafayette.

PROBATE FILINGS

Douglas Eugene Kinion: Simple estate closed; Stephen Kinion, affiant.

Sally Marilyn Birkes: Simple estate closed; Billie Sue Ling, affiant.

June Maureen Phillips: Simple estate closed; Jill Phillips Brueningsen, affiant.

Miguel Angel Mora-Solorio: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Alma Leticia Arias-Alcantar, personal representative.

Cynthia L. Nisly: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Keith D. Nisly, personal representative.

Valerie Jean Kelly: Will admitted to probate; Dimitri D. Kelly, personal representative.