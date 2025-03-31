March 31, 2025 Tweet

Court Records: March 31, 2025

CIVIL FILINGS

EMC Insurance Companies vs. Kyncade Hardy: Granted $23,911.02 judgment.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Michael V. Schwan, Newberg: Granted $19,984.58 judgment.

UHG I LLC vs. Juan Cisneros, Newberg: Granted $4,819.91 judgment.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Nidia Guardado Wheeler, McMinnville: Granted $11,102.19 judgment.

Westlake Services, LLC vs. Steven Sexton and Macie N. Sexton: Granted $11,133.36 judgment.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Gibran Esparza, McMinnville: Granted $2,750.27 judgment.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Morgan Smith, Yamhill: Granted $5,169.91 judgment.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Damon Q. Holt, McMinnville: Granted $11,602.01 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Kristina C. White, Newberg: Granted $3,021.47 judgment.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Jesus Ramirez Cisneros, McMinnville: Granted $2,487.09 judgment.

First Technology Federal Credit Union vs. Victor M. Sanchez: Granted $42,051.25 judgment.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Michael G. Herriges, Carlton: Granted $6,943.75 judgment.

Truist Bank D/B/A Lightstream vs. Zachary H. Buchholz, Newberg: Granted $12,053.47 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Erika L. Morris, McMinnville: Granted $13,680.84 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Penny A. Crosno, Lafayette: Granted $9,612.87 judgment.

First Technology Federal Credit Union vs. Alison Lee: Granted $20,196.38 judgment.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. John Frenzel, Grand Ronde: Granted $2,573.59 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. William A. Warmoth, Newberg: Granted $2,167.97 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Anita L. Zokaites, McMinnville: Granted $2,602.96 judgment.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1 vs. Sonja M. Vonbischel, McMinnville: Granted $26,379.15 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Filemon Calderon, McMinnville: Granted $7,589.89 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mark A. Mann, Dayton: Granted $1,749.89 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brenda Kearl, McMinnville: Granted $1,672.08 judgment.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Tammy Wilson, Dayton: Granted $2,661.81 judgment.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Taylar Williams: Granted $5,325.73 judgment.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Marvin Kenneth Cox, deceased; Margaret Louise Cox; Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees; et al: Seeks foreclosure and sale of property to satisfy $59,762.57 allegedly owed.

44 North Credit Union vs. Sachet Renee Malia Brown, Steven Robert Brown: Seeks $22,898.07 allegedly owed.

Oregon State Credit Union vs. Mary DuBoise: Seeks $12,000.00 allegedly owed.

First Technology Federal Credit Union vs. Karen M. Skaale, aka Karen M. Kroo: Seeks $22,365.45 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Natasha D. Edie: Seeks $9,713.24 allegedly owed.

American Express National Bank vs. Samantha Bergey: Seeks $49,177.94 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Kellie Myers, McMinnville: Seeks $6,378.59 allegedly owed.

Oregon Community Credit Union vs. Marcus Ibarra: Seeks $18,403.65 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Darrell Gilbreath, Newberg: Seeks $1,439.53 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Amber L. Smith: Seeks $7,474.73 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Joseph A. Caprino: Seeks $6,011.33 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Todd A. Billick: Seeks $6,501.47 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Nicole M. Wright: Seeks $2,088.97 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sharon H. Boekhoff: Seeks $5,603.18 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Adam R. Lampley: Seeks $3,192.21 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Devin C. Ehret: Seeks $2,953.51 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Gary R. Miller: Seeks $23,553.77 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sarah M. Hoey: Seeks $13,156.46 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Filemon Calderon: Seeks $4,097.96 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Ike Kaipat: Seeks $5,671.32 allegedly owed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michael Weaver: Seeks $1,622.20 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Segundo C. Sevilla: Seeks $5,232.82 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Miguel A. Lopez: Seeks $5,473.65 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Minnie Nelson: Seeks $4,774.14 allegedly owed.

Marion and Polk Schools Credit Union vs. Pedro E. Arenas, Jesus H. Arenas: Seeks $31,243.40 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Richell L. Abon: Seeks $3,145.86 allegedly owed. In separate complaint, seeks $7,985.95 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Justina Kambra: Seeks $2,759.47 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Ryan J. Hildebrand: Seeks $63,490.27 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Anthony M. Eng: Seeks $14,580.84 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Patricia A. Hoffman: Seeks $12,718.84 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Alexandra Kuntz, Newberg: Seeks $3,886.32 allegedly owed.

Citibank N.A. vs. Lauren Wylie: Seeks $3,353.39 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kristen M. Christensen: Seeks $1,541.01 allegedly owed. In separate complaint, seeks $3,616.18 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Amanda S. Gladysz: Seeks $9,793.27 allegedly owed.

Carri J. Hedrick vs. John W. Harter: Alleges negligence in March 2023 parking lot accident in McMinnville; seeks damages not to exceed $50,000.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. vs. Transform SR Brands Management LLC: Alleges property damage caused by a faulty product; seeks $10,646.61.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Oleg Edward Stefanskiy, Portland: Probation extended on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Martin Dale Rahier, Newberg: Probation extended on a probation violation (fourth-degree assault).

Cecil Kuckup Bettles, St. Helens: Probation extended on a probation violation (criminal driving while suspended or revoked).

Jeffry Wallace Hartzer, Salem: Probation violation (taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule); community service converted to $800 fine.

Jason Lynn Magers, McMinnville: Given 18 months probation, 100 hours community service and ordered to pay $307.52 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree burglary.

Freddy Hernandez Flores, Woodburn: Given 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension, 104 hours community service and a $1,000 fine on convictions of one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Schedule I.

Carlos Josue Martinez Platas, Beaverton: Fined $1,000 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Zachariah Chris Melton, McMinnville: Given 12 months probation and ordered to pay $2,649.99 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

Bradley Ray Hess, McMinnville: Given 10 days jail and 24 months probation on a conviction of fourth-degree assault.

Eli Jimmy Arreola, Dallas: Fined $750 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Kenneth James Willhite, Amity: Given 10 days jail, 40 hours community service, 90-day driver’s license suspension and 18 months probation on convictions of one count each of reckless driving and failure to perform duties of a driver – property damage.

Mark Aaron Rohlffs, McMinnville: Given 72 hours jail and ordered to pay $5,048.78 in restitution on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Dirk Leland Himes, Sheridan: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jill Marie Morris, Sheridan: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Bradford Nelson Minich, McMinnville: Given a $440 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Nikolas Angel Morales, Dayton: Given a $440 fine on a conviction of second-degree criminal trespass.

Note: In probation violations, original convictions appear in parentheses.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Anthony J. Kepler and Victoria Jayne Hays.

Mariana Baleria Servin and Francisco Javier Arenas Ceja.

Chloe Noel Papazian and Dean Edward Somes.

Michael Patrick Espalin and Trudy Dawn Leupold.

Elizabeth Luna Gudino and Edgar Edain Rodriguez Abarca.

Kaarina Jean Beam and David Griesemer Reed.

Mark Allen Lindquist and Stacey Summers Perry.

Sandra Hazel Danielson and Robert Galin Holder.

Aaron Michael Eichenbaum and Bethany Rachel Knoll.

Michelle Patricia Hahn and Troy William Micheau.

Savanna Rain Taylor and Duncan Alexander Stewart.

Aldo Mauricio Berber Chavez and Jeanelyse Thays Verena Jacobs.

Jerry Andrew Miller and Ashley Nicole Jennings.

Leah Mechelle Ray and Christina Maria Thompson.

Nathan Alan James Van Horn and Michelle Renee Holbrook.

Jose Luis Anaya Alcazar and Bertha Magana.

Gregory John McCarthy and James Edgar Huseman.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Julie Marie Albright, Hillsboro, and Ronald Christopher Albright, Hillsboro.

Theresa Judisch Santa, Carlton, and Dale Henry Santa, McMinnville.

PROBATE FILINGS

Florence M. Hoffman: Will admitted to probate; Aodhan A. Hoffman, personal representative.

Jerry Richard Murphy: Will admitted to probate; Sean Donovan Murphy, personal representative.

Ethel E. Hays: Will admitted to probate; Timothy R. Hays, personal representative.

Lisa Kathryn McGowan: Will admitted to probate; Robert Edward Whitley Jr., personal representative.

Leora G. Hanson: Will admitted to probate; Eric B. Hanson, personal representative.

Craig Alan Henderson: Will admitted to probate; Aaron Henderson and Blake Henderson, personal representatives.

Beth Howard Dell: Will admitted to probate; Emily M. Howard, personal representative.