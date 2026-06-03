June 3, 2026 Tweet

Court Records: June 3, 2026

CIVIL FILINGS

Asset Recovery Group, Inc. vs. Clay W. Thomas and Lorilee Thomas: Renewal of $6,201.62 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Sarah Everett: Granted $4,541.25 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Megan Stark, Newberg: Granted $9,486.58 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Meghan E. Tolman, Yamhill: Granted $6,540.37 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Richard Rose: Granted $3,173.33 judgment.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Alisha D. Foster: Granted $3,219.34 judgment.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Brian O. Gomez: Granted $2,934.03 judgment.

Ally Bank vs. Sha Dae Mariya Jones: Granted $7,198.43 judgment.

Ally Bank vs. Joshua Ceciliani: Granted $16,445.72 judgment.

Progressive Universal Insurance Company vs. Lindsey Chloe Posey: Alleges negligence and property damage in April 2021 collision with parked vehicle; seeks $4,403.42 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Kevin James Jarnagin: Seeks $3,234.07 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Shawn Ebensteiner: Seeks $12,853.68 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Bridger J. Hasbrouck: Seeks $5,194.73 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Travis Taylor: Seeks $6,767.58 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Robert Belanger: Seeks $3,471.38 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Norman A. Peters: Seeks $8,858.59 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Rachel Hefner: Seeks $1,281.26 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Scott D. Andrews: Seeks $4,599.02 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wade Davis: Seeks $1,539.25 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rodney Hays: Seeks $1,550.87 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Linda F. Barton, Newberg: Seeks $8,408.52 allegedly owed.

Caleb Buckland vs. Arthur E. Cranmer: Alleges premises liability for property damage caused by tree falling on parked vehicle; seeks damages of up to $7,000.00.

Synchrony Bank vs. Miguel Contreras: Seeks $5,963.94 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Hannah S. Pace, Carlton: Seeks $9,202.53 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jesse Gilday: Seeks $956.22 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Deanna Parrott: Seeks $956.53 allegedly owed.

Andrew Yinger and Perri Yinger vs. Christina Ulberg and David Bert: Alleges breach of contract regarding Rottweiler whelping services and subsequent care of one dog (“Oh-No”) from the six-puppy litter; seeks $72,517.50 judgment.

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Christine Crackett: Seeks $5,088.06 allegedly owed.

Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Daniel R. Waters: Seeks $3,716.81 allegedly owed.

Merrick Bank vs. Joyce Gilson: Seeks $2,578.35 allegedly owed.

Columbia Bank vs. Benjamin J. Nelson and Allison R. Nelson: Seeks $53,254.78 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Gricelda Arenas: Seeks $1,011.04 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jeremiah Busby: Seeks $779.59 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Brianna Garcia: Seeks $3,906.17 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Vannida Cortez: Seeks $1,941.45 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sean Murphy: Seeks $9,675.19 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jeanette Louann Bell: Seeks $3,623.76 allegedly owed.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Jacob M. Farley: Seeks $11,651.66 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Alison B. Coots: Seeks $1,197.92 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michelle Fanucchi: Seeks $800.71 allegedly owed.

Brown, Tarlow, Bridges, and Palmer P.C. vs. Maryann McBurnie and Peter Harrison: Alleges breach of contract; seeks $39,660.93 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Brittany R. Burrows: Seeks $5,902.73 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Divante R. Hill: Seeks $1,483.30 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Shane Xiong: Seeks $1,735.97 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Lana Michelle Kelly: Seeks $24,769.30 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Deborah J. Lovelace: Seeks $9,020.90 allegedly owed.

Daniel Duran Barrientos and Ana Delgado vs. Lyndon Southern Insurance Company: Alleges breach of contract; seeks $162,794.86 in damages.

Juan J. Cardenas Limon vs. Gary Humberto Diaz: Alleges defamation, false light, negligence and related claims; seeks $1,000,000 in damages.

Verna Kintz vs. Donald McBee and Beverly McBee: Alleges negligence and personal injuries in fall on front walk; seeks $594,419.00 in damages.

Ray Klein, Inc. vs. Andrew Hernandez: Seeks $11,138.86 allegedly owed.

Ray Klein, Inc. vs. Wayne Williams: Seeks $6,325.48 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Charlotte Cook: Seeks $11,314.27 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Anthony Paul Harrington, Portland: Diversion terminated; given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Edward Allen Benavides, Newberg: Given 10 days work crew, 24 months probation and ordered to pay $687.60 in restitution on a conviction of two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Karl James Brown, Newberg: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ernest Christian Nieschmidt, Newberg: Given 40 hours community service and 18 months probation on a conviction of attempt to commit a Class C/unclassified felony.

Cody Jay Elwell, Dayton: Given five days jail, 12 months probation and ordered to pay $305.85 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Janet Rodriguez Salazar, McMinnville, and Francisco Javier Rodriguez Salazar, McMinnville.

Allieann Suzette Carroll, McMinnville, and Matthew Wesley Carroll, McMinnville.

Nikita Victoria Cooper, Amity, and Joshua Loraine Walker, Salem.

Jodi Michelle Ball, Lafayette, and Tyland DeShon Ball, Lafayette.

PROBATE FILINGS

Robert Dale Braeuninger, Dundee: Will admitted to probate; Vaughn Dale Braeuninger, personal representative.

Arlene F. Devins, McMinnville: Simple estate closed; Laura Wallace, affiant.

Dawn L. Yelk, McMinnville: Simple estate closed; Linda D. Hester, affiant.

Jean Marilyn Opheim, McMinnville: Will admitted to probate; Joel J. Opheim, personal representative.

June Ann Burnham, Grand Ronde: Will admitted to probate; John Flansberg, personal representative.

David L. Cave, Sheridan: Simple estate closed; Debra R. Little, affiant.

Marjorie Arlene Hembree, Lafayette: Simple estate closed; Sheri P. Jepson, affiant.

Rand Scott Curtis, Newberg: Intestate estate admitted to probate.