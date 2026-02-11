February 11, 2026 Tweet

Court Records: Feb. 11, 2026

CIVIL FILINGS

CSO Financial, Inc. vs. Jacob Lee Martin: Renewal of $6,518.28 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Terry L. Collins: Granted $28,381.44 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Peter A. Gasiorowski: Granted $5,074.33 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Kelly Friedrich: Granted $2,181.10 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Veronica Nault, Carlton: Granted $14,216.24 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Johnny Olsen: Granted $8,148.19 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Anthony C. Holmes: Granted $7,835.10 judgment.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jennifer Meade: Granted $8,622.52 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Tara Nicole Stalcup: Granted $19,897.09 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sarah L. Everett: Granted $2,764.13 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Terry Ann Eagan: Granted $21,011.47 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Joshua Terry: Seeks $9,669.67 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Lance Koliske: Seeks $4,483.60 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Stephanie St John: Seeks $3,285.89 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Katherine L. Feston: Seeks $4831.51 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. John J. Adamson, McMinnville: Seeks $19,307.58 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Travis J. Chrisman: Seeks $11,568.33 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Donna R. Mortensen: Seeks $2,328.94 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Jose R. Samaniego: Seeks $8,875.75 allegedly owed.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Beth A. Pope: Seeks $2,609.85 allegedly owed.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Elias Linck: Seeks $7,371.84 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Lisa D. Gadberry: Seeks $3,685.84 allegedly owed.

Lyle Froyd vs. Ryan Benjamin Kline: Alleges personal injury in Nov. 24, 2025, dog attack in Dayton; seeks $985,000 in damages.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Roberta Joann Miller, Portland: Given 150 days jail, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on convictions of one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Daniel Ray Maxwell, McMinnville: Probation terminated; given 18 months with the Oregon Department of Corrections and two years post-prison supervision for a probation violation on a previous conviction of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in Schedule II.

Julio Alberto Zocadagui Martinez, McMinnville: Diversion terminated; given 80 hours community service, two years probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Marcus Alejandro Angeles, McMinnville: Given 30 days jail, 24 months probation, three-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dustin Dwayne Perry, McMinnville: Given 20 days jail and ordered to pay $10.96 in restitution on convictions of one count each of resisting arrest and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Christopher Wade Poland, Temple, Texas: Given 10 days jail and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Courtney Weber Hoover, Portland, and Brian Anthony Hoover, McMinnville.

Matthew Earl Martin, McMinnville, and Sarah Michelle Bostick, Gaston.

Corey M. Morris, McMinnville, and Kathryn Ann Morris, Portland.

Kerrie Lynn O’Clery, Yamhill, and Thomas Mark O’Clery, Ontario.

PROBATE FILINGS

Linda Jean Dillenburg: Simple estate closed; Charles E. Dillenburg, affiant.