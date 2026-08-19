August 19, 2026 Tweet

Court Records: Aug. 19, 2026

CIVIL FILINGS

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Morgan Laster: Renewal of $2,025.91 judgment.

TRUIST BANK vs. Ryan Hildebrand: Granted $33,536.48 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Kyler Mooney: Granted $6,144.82 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Nova M. Mcintyre: Granted $4,994.73 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Daniel Sutton: Granted $1,788.28 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Marilyn L. Zembal: Granted $1,316.07 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Annette Petty: Granted $2,673.33 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sugey Medina: Granted $3,667.18 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sarah Everett: Granted $1,425.47 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Siobhan Kelly: Granted $3,923.12 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Destiny Campos: Granted $2,407.62 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Jaime Esparza Lopez: Granted $15,857.05 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Travis Taylor: Granted $6,999.53 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Norman A. Peters: Granted $9,090.54 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Miguel Contreras: Granted $6,209.08 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Alison B. Coots: Granted $1,429.87 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brittany Kane: Granted $1,621.55 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Robert J. Bonebrake: Granted $16,731.39 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jose Valencia: Granted $1,869.58 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tracy Sanchez: Granted $1,973.85 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Noel Valenzuela: Granted $1,524.07 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cody Johnson: Granted $995.81 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Lydia Runge: Granted $5,081.77 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Leigha M. Davis: Granted $13,650.87 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Connie L. Kimmel: Granted $2,876.97 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jennifer S. Knight: Seeks $10,534.12 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Diana G. Bigsbee: Seeks $4,818.78 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sergio Cervera: Seeks $1,968.89 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Jose L. Navarro: Seeks $14,641.81 allegedly owed.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Kevin L. Meade, Jennifer L. Meade: Seeks $17,006.57 allegedly owed.

Oregon State Credit Union vs. Anthony Trejo: Seeks $28,259.29 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Mark Rohlffs: Seeks $3,371.47 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Susan Padia: Seeks $1,396.61 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Shawna J. Werkheiser: Seeks $14,388.75 allegedly owed.

American Express National Bank vs. Katie Figueroa Alvarez: Seeks $10,519.67 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Noeli Acevedo: Seeks $5,659.79 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jorge Villanueva: Seeks $976.17 allegedly owed.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Connie Kimmel: Seeks $1,588.38 allegedly owed.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Jessica Horne: Seeks $758.12 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Alisa L. Nagely: Seeks $3,019.06 allegedly owed.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Amber Lopez, Phillip Lopez: Seeks $2,622.69 allegedly owed.

Naylee Melendrez-Miranda vs. Travis Lee Nelson: Alleges personal injury in October 2025 motor vehicle collision; seeks $49,097.00 in damages.

Artisan And Truckers Casualty Company vs. Willamette Valley Medical Center LLC: Alleges unjust enrichment; seeks $7,210.27 in damages.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Stormy Rogers: Seeks $3,520.13 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Chantel Larson: Seeks $1,196.81 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Katelyn A. Burgdorf: Seeks $2,680.18 allegedly owed.

Anna Lorene Geist, Rattapon Moses Rodruan vs. Michael Doran and Barbara Doran: Alleges breach of contract, wrongful eviction, conversion, trespass to chattels; seeks $25,000 in damages.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Iatzyri Ramirez: Seeks $1,123.56 allegedly owed.

Daphnie Williams, Breanna Paletta vs. William J. Pollan, Christina M. Pollan, Access Property Management, LLC, Mainlander Property Management, Inc., Apartment Community Management, LLC: Alleges violation of ORLTA, negligence and retaliation; seeks $435,000 in damages.

Canvas Credit Union vs. Kyle Paille: Seeks $13,960.10 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Justin Li Simon, Gresham: Given 80 hours community service and extended probation for a probation violation on a previous conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jess Bradley Acuff: Given 48 months with department of corrections and two years post-prison supervision on convictions of one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a machine gun, short-barreled firearm or firearms silencer, and four counts of manufacture/import/sale/transfer of a firearm or silencer.

Makenzie Raye Dehart, Newberg: Given 20 days jail, 80 hours community service, 24 months probation and a $1,000 fine on convictions of one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants, giving false information to peace officer in connection with a citation/warrant and second-degree failure to appear.

Antonio Francis Weingart, Hillsboro: Given 20 days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,500 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Cashius Cutter Livengood, Sherwood: Given 10 months with the department of corrections (including five months concurrent with a separate conviction), two years post-prison supervision and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Kiri Anne Haight, Grand Ronde: Given 120 hours jail and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Abner Danilo Garcia Vargas, Hillsboro: Fined $1,000 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

PROBATE FILINGS

Jean Audrey Bedell, McMinnville: Simple estate closed; Arden Charles Bedell, affiant.

Scott Dean Click, McMinnville: Simple estate closed; Susan Click Johnson, affiant.

Marilyn Bates Gelinas, Amity: Simple estate closed; John Christopher Barrett and Katherine Riggs, affiants.

Debra K. Buchholz, McMinnville: Will admitted to probate; June K. Wolff, personal representative.

Janice Irene Blanco, Dayton: Will admitted to probate; Chris Blanco, personal representative.