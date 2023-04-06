April 6, 2023 Tweet

Court Records: April 7, 2023

Civil filings

LVNV Funding vs. Michael Dwyer: Granted $2,659.15 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Cassie Dandy: Granted $5,173.12 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Connie L. Mathes: Granted $5,277.40 judgment.

Capital One vs. Cordy M. Hehn: Granted $2,680.19 judgment.

Capital One vs. Nancy A. Maas: Granted $5,600.83 judgment.

SELCO Community Credit Union vs. Kevin Marcus Meier: Granted $4,211.89 judgment.

Midland Funding vs. Clifton Haskell: Renewed $3,024.84 judgment.

Creekside Valley Farms vs. CHTC Inc. Granted $2,000,000.

Genesis Recovery Services vs. John Kennith Benson: Vacated judgment of $3,091.61.

Midland Credit Management vs. Cari J. Reyes: Seeks $3,093.97 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Alisa R. Sam: Seeks $3,148.77 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Daniel Tracy: Seeks $4,073.99 allegedly owed.

Mary Ellen Everett vs. Providence St. Joseph Health and Dr. Allen Kris Moore: Charges medical malpractice; seeks $2,828,500 judgment.

Jerry Miller vs. Tonya Swan and others: Seeks to quiet title.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Dominic C. Governatori: Seeks $9,648.70 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Erin R. Bernhardt: Seeks $12,537.87 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Deborah A. Lewis: Seeks $2,889.54 allegedly owed.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Alexandrea F. Cromwell: Seeks $10,650.32 allegedly owed.

GreenForce LLC vs. Lovena Green Farms: Seeks $27,041 allegedly owed.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. David Day: Seeks $1,533.01 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Benjamin Evans: Seeks $1,952.35 allegedly owed.

Cavalry SPV1, assignee vs. Eileen R. Ashe: Seeks $2,440.76 allegedly owed.

Cavalry SPV1, assignee vs. Vickie Hooper: Seeks $3,045.16 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Sheryl A. Shepherdson: Seeks $1,793.29 allegedly owed.

Cavalry SPV1, assignee vs. Florina A. Zvancius: Seeks $3,444.81 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Ashley S. Raasch: Seeks $11,440.15 allegedly owed.

Ronald F. Pierce vs. State of Oregon: Petition seeks post-conviction relief.

LVNV Funding vs. Matthew S. Robinson: Seeks $4,182.31 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Justin Buckley: Seeks $3,692.93 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association vs. unknown heirs and devisees of James Suiter, also known as James Suiter Jr., and others: Seeks a $75,421.85 judgment.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jacob A. Becker: Seeks $1,516.00 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Maria J. Orozco Olmedo: Seeks $2,304.24 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding vs. Jack Her: Seeks $949.42 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group, as server vs. David E. Crawford: Seeks $7,366.43 allegedly owed.

James R. Smith vs. Bradley C. Berry, District Attorney: Seeks order to restore driving privileges.

State Farm Mutual Automobile vs. Bianca Del Trancito Hidalgo: Granted judgment renewal of $13,731.59.

Synchrony Bank vs. Megan M. Bush: Granted $2,699.59 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Tessa Stapleton: Granted $2,494.49 judgment.

Rivermark Community Credit Union vs. Joshua M. Landin: Granted $25,956.50 judgment.

Capital One Bank USA vs. Gail E. Ecker: Granted $2,807.55 judgment.

Capital One Bank vs. Emily L. Maggard: Granted $4,592.77 judgment.

Elsie Breeden vs. Andrew Tyssen: Granted $80,220 judgment.

Citibank vs. Ted Dotson: Granted $3,814.55 judgment.

Cavalry SPV1, assignee vs. Susan M. Watkins: Granted $2,823.90 judgment.

Cavalry SPV1, assignee vs. Mariana V. Sandoval: Granted $3,133.74 judgment.

Criminal proceedings

Micah Daniel Carl, 44, McMinnville: Given one year driver’s license suspension, two days jail, 24 months probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of driving under the influence, fined $1,000.

Jessica Lynne Cartier, 36, Newberg: Given 10 hours community service, 24 months probation, one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Angel Lopez on a charge of driving under the influence, fined $2,000.

Hillary Noel Cox, 43, Yamhill: Given five days jail, 24 months probation, one year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of driving under the influence; given 30 days concurrent jail, 24 months probation and ordered make $1,549.99 restitution on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Manual Antonio Gomez Medina, 31, Salem: Given 24 hours community service, 12 months probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of initiating a false report.

Jessica Leann Johnston, 36, Newberg: Given five days jail, 24 months probation, one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of driving under the influence, fined $1,000.

Justin Andrew Morton, 35, Sheridan: Given 72 hours jail and fined $1,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Salina Rosario Nunez, 28, McMinnville: Given 30 days jail, three years probation and one year driver’s license suspension by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of driving under the influence, fined $1,000; given consecutive 60 days jail, three years probation and five year driver’s license suspension on a charge of third-degree assault.

Steven Wayne Ratzlaff, 33, Tigard: Given 10 days jail and 24 months probation by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of fourth-degree assault; ordered to make $1,321.61 and $781.11 restitutions.

Seth Allen Turpen, 35, Newport: Given 20 days jail and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked; given consecutive 20 days jail and fined $1,000 on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked; given 20 days jail and fined $2,000 on a charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Marriage applications

Anthony Garcia, 23, utility worker, McMinnville, and Maria Camila Rodriguez Jimenez, 26, planning coordinator, Salem.

Kelly Marie Untala, 47, homemaker, Newberg, and Michael John Brainerd, 50, engineer, Newberg.

Leticia Carmona Bautista, 54, self-employed, Lafayette, and Felix Sanchez Rayo, 67, self-employed, Lafayette.

Courtney Brooke Spencer, 30, student, McMinnville, and Joshua Channing Jones, 28, metal tradesman, McMinnville.

Sophia Anne Lawrence, 23, teacher, Newberg, and Cameron James Loop, 21, EMT, Newberg.

Ruth Judith Flores Vega, 33, teacher’s assistant at school district office, McMinnville, and Magdaleno Mota Mendoza, 44, construction, McMinnville.

Divorces granted

Frank Lee Johnson, Yuma, Arizona, and Lois Ruth Johnson, Carlton.

Probate filings

Connie Irene Campos: Will entered probate; Anthony W. Campos proposed personal representative.

Jerald Noel Guyot: Intestate Estate admitted to probate; Ann M. Friedrick proposed administrator.

Wilhelmine Eleanore Guyot: Intestate Estate admitted to probate; Ann M. Guyot proposed administrator.

Scott Andrew Bradley: Small Estate closed; Marlissa M. Bradley proposed affiant.

Allen Robert Methven: Small Estate closed; Jill M. Methven proposed affiant.

Patricia Anne Long, also known as Pat Lyon Long: Will proposed for probate; Patricia Landreth proposed personal representative.

Beverly M. Winter: Petition to enter will; Brian Rietz Sr. proposed alternate personal representative.

Cherie Ann Asklund: Will proposed for probate; Brian Rietz Sr. proposed personal representative.

Stefany Ronelle Lawrence: Will proposed for probate; Michael Hagel proposed personal representative.

Ruben Granados Sanchez: Small Estate closed; Herlinda Espinoza Jimenez proposed affiant.

Thomas Kealey Pehrson: Will proposed for probate; Barbara Ellen Pehrsen proposed personal representative.