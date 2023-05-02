Court Records 100125

CIVIL FILINGS

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Robert Buxton, Carlton: Renewal of $1,314.96 judgment.

Atlantic Credit & Finance Special Finance Unit III, LLC vs. Nancy Sorensen, Sheridan: Renewal of $3,595.67 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Nicholas K. Paolo, Carlton: Granted $5,586.75 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Cheryl L. Foster, Yamhill: Granted $3,241.84 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Sara Estes: Granted $12,537.18 judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kirstie Ashworth: Granted $2,536.56 judgment.

Annmarie Hildebrandt vs. Cowboy Harvesting, LLC: Granted $13,333.00 judgment.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Maria Martinez: Granted $3,135.29 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Sherri Barclay: Granted $2,477.25 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Javier D. Ceja: Granted $6,988.71 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Juan J. Guzman: Granted $7,685.39 judgment.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Charissa Humlie: Seeks $2,939.99 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Barbara Peterson: Seeks $2,185.97 allegedly owed.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Peter W. Kowalke: Seeks $4,251.48 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Elizabeth Vawter: Seeks 2,345.63 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Guadalupe Flores: Seeks $6,212.85 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Kaylee Kroeker: Seeks $5,801.90 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Beverley Farrow: Seeks $770.34 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nathaniel Cox: Seeks $1,496.10 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna Follett: Seeks $1,356.74 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica Maddox: Seeks $1,220.64 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group vs. Steven Aranda Delgado: Seeks $1,992.30 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Jason D. Arnold: Seeks $6,021.12 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Ruben D. Bernt: Seeks $8,930.19 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Ryan S. Hakola: Seeks $5,057.40 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Victoria Elizabeth Martin: Seeks $3,336.08 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Crystal L. Smith: Seeks $5,420.21 allegedly owed.

Stephen C. Bekefi vs. Delores P. Towery: Alleges negligence and personal injury in a July 2023 motor vehicle collision on Highway 99W; seeks $34,482.65 in damages.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kody R. Cavalier: Seeks $6,217.73 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Samantha A. Rymal: Seeks $4,695.75 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kristin L. Coates: Seeks $4,430.05 allegedly owed.

Timothy Shipley vs. Kazuki Tanaka: Alleges negligence and personal injury in a July 2023 motor vehicle collision on North Trade Street near Southeast Rice Lane; seeks $1,250,000.00 in damages.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kimberly A. Straub: Seeks $8,303.80 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Robert S. Walker: Seeks $6,155.64 allegedly owed.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Julie Russell, McMinnville: Renewal of $1,736.50 judgment.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Carol Kuehnel, Yamhill: Renewal of $1,327.90 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Jeffrey L. Taylor, McMinnville: Renewal of $5,689.13 judgment.

Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Nancy H. Schuh, Newberg: Renewal of $4,264.01 judgment.

Atlas Financial Services vs. Ashley J. Kaus, Newberg: Renewal of $5,885.00 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Naomi Mendiola, Newberg: Granted $1,875.96 judgment.

Automated Accounts, Inc vs. Jennifer Chapman Barskey, McMinnville: Granted $10,788.34 judgment.

Headway Capital, LLC vs. Field and Stream Restaurant LLC and Brooks Pickering: Granted $79,880.56 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jonathan Carney: Granted $14,977.69 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Priscilla E. Jackson, Newberg: Granted $12,581.34 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Sarah T. Ramirez: Granted $4,936.32 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Kelly Jackson, Newberg: Granted $2,567.72 judgment.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Tautiana Martinez: Granted $6,482.16 judgment.

Merrick Bank vs. John P. Henry: Granted $5,305.40 judgment.

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Levi K. Fendall: Granted $12,076.16 judgment.

Central Willamette Credit Union vs. Jose Coria-Molina: Granted $14,611.17 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Amanda Mulholland: Granted $1,627.52 judgment.

Springbrook Plaza, LLC vs. Shari’s Management Corporation: Granted $953,867.39 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Morgan Hubbard: Granted $3,837.51 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Ajchara Srichandra: Seeks $2,453.37 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jeffery McLellan: Seeks $17,052.36 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Mitsue Steward: Seeks $2,896.24 allegedly owed.

Heritage Grove Federal Credit Union vs. Wayne George Frost and Brady Alexander Milton: Seeks $15,927.84 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Reyna Schultz: Seeks $4,074.53 allegedly owed.

Drake Foss vs. Stephanie Marr: Alleges negligence, personal injuries and property damage in November 2024 vehicle-into-home accident in Dayton; seeks $250,000.00 in damages.

Cecelia Fernandez as guardian ad litem for minor child vs. Miles Briggs, Toni Lynn Briggs: Alleges personal injury in January 2023 pedestrian accident on Southwest Cypress Lane in McMinnville; seek $221,322.50 in damages.

Sherwood Edy LLC vs. Torii Mor Winery, LLC: Alleges breach of contract; seeks $44,310.87 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Virginia L. Carlton: Seeks $12,222.12 allegedly owed.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Bryan Lemond Joyce: Seeks $3,257.11 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Stephanie Peterson: Seeks $3,576.12 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kevin Jarnagin: Seeks $2,815.56 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Shannon Starr: Seeks $3,564.27 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Lisa Gadberry: Seeks $2,794.86 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Randall James Denos, San Jose, California: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Leif Jackson Orem, Milwaukie: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Hayden Gregory Crites, McMinnville: Fined $440 on a careless driving violation.

Ivan James Lundgren, Portland: Probation revoked; given 13 months prison and one year post-prison supervision on a probation violation (identity theft and second-degree theft).

Elizabeth Ann Thoenes, McMinnville: Given three days work crew on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Daniel Christopher Lamme, McMinnville: Given 21 months prison, three years post-prison supervision, five-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on convictions of one count each of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jesus Valdez-Espinoza, Newberg: Given 168 hours jail, three years probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on convictions of one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Brandon Scott Armstrong, Salem: Given 13 months prison, one year post-prison supervision and ordered to pay $3,395.00 in restitution on a conviction of first-degree theft.

Dennis Paul Donald, Dayton: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Charissa Jean Cottrill, Tillamook: Given five days jail and ordered to pay $510.38 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

PROBATE FILINGS

George Arbor Rife: Will admitted to probate; Donita S. Cooper, personal representative.

Laura Dale: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Shari K. Player, personal representative.

Mark Alva Seward: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Ryan Joseph Seward, personal representative.

Bruce R. Heatherly: Will admitted to probate; Annette E. Middleton, personal representative.

Nancy H. Franklin: Will admitted to probate; Donald H. Franklin, personal representative.

Richard Anthony Abundis: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Tara A. Rubin, personal representative.

Bo K. Kim: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Seung M. Kim, personal representative.

Wynn Alfred Bell: Will admitted to probate; Tiffany Wilson, personal representative.

Sharon Lee Lehman: Will admitted to probate; Sheldon Miles Lehman, personal representative.

Lilly Abelle Ethridge: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Dave Harold Metsker, personal representative.

Thomas Fieldhouse: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Alexander Fieldhouse, personal representative.

Gary Leon Boyd: Simple estate closed; Linda Jean Boyd, affiant.

Kyle Thomas Holm: Simple estate closed; Karen L. Holm, affiant.