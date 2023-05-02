Court Records 032526

CIVIL FILINGS

The Hertz Corporation vs. Timothy R. Mason: Renewal of $7,166.91 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Martin R. Olheiser Jr.: Granted $1,823.88 judgment.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kimberly A. Straub, Lafayette: Granted $9,136.34 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Nichole A. Short: Granted $7,451.92 judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Zachary A. Senske, Yamhill: Granted $12,011.33 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Leslie Barrett, McMinnville: Granted $1,403.26 judgment.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Donald L. Scott, Sheridan: Granted $5,323.01 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Holly C. Floch: Granted $7,142.24 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Elizabeth Shenk, McMinnville: Granted $2,797.47 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kyle J. Brown: Granted $3,967.00 judgment.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Sarah J. Hollenbeck: Granted $8,831.10 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Jarret R. McKenna: Granted $15,322.01 judgement.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Taylor Edwards, McMinnville: Granted $1,999.02 judgment.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Walter Smith, Sheridan: Granted $3,598.43 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sherry Holter: Granted $6,444.08 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group, Inc. vs. Isamar Ramirez Arrezola: Granted $3,983.25 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Trista Glynn, McMinnville: Granted $2,655.90 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Brad Cotton, Newberg: Granted $3,524.00 judgment.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. Cherryl A. Medina, Willamina: Seeks $1,005.92 allegedly owed.

Jonathan Randall Bingham vs. Willamette Valley Medical Center, LLC, Willamette Valley Medical Center Volunteers, Kyle John Shaver, MD, Michael Lee Beadnell, MD, Melanie Vancleve, RN et al.: Alleges medical negligence; seeks $27,500,000 in damages.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Ian J. Grube: Seeks $4,814.33 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Amanda J. Jorgensen, Newberg: Seeks $7,424.12 allegedly owed.

GTE Federal Credit Union vs. Jedidiah Bradshaw: Seeks $15,306.60 allegedly owed.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Andre D. Moore: Seeks $7,582.13 allegedly owed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Carson Brickell: Seeks $12,466.32 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Sarah A. Perry and Joshua D. Perry: Seeks $12,812.32 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Lisha Shields: Seeks $1,109.31 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Jennifer M. Maynard and Tino Trujillo: Seeks $15,844.81 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Oressa E. Shea: Seeks $10,397.55 allegedly owed.

Juana Horta vs. Linda Kujawinski: Alleges negligence and personal injury in a three-vehicle collision in Gaston on Nov. 26, 2024; seeks $150,000 in damages.

Capital One, N.A. vs. David William Ash: Seeks $12,696.97 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Michelle Calkins: Seeks $6,269.64 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Kyler Mooney: Seeks $6144.82 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Toni Pankey: Seeks $1,920.36 allegedly owed.

Security Credit Services, LLC vs. Kenneth Minchue: Seeks $3,598.24 allegedly owed.

Security Credit Services, LLC vs. Wesley M. Jones: Seeks $9,902.49 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kelly W. Frederick: Seek $10,905.94 allegedly owed.

Security Credit Services, LLC vs. William C. Curtiss: Seeks $6,665.21 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kindra Schaad: Seeks $1,603.42 allegedly owed.

Security Credit Services, LLC vs. Melissa Kay Dennis: Seeks $5,450.79 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Mateo Diego-Perez, McMinnville: Fined $1,000 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Bryant Gene Laughing, Navajo, New Mexico: Diversion terminated; given 10 days jail, 24 months probation, three-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Richard Dean Henricks, Lafayette: Given 50 days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension, a $1,500 fine and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution on convictions of one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal mischief.

Christa Marie Williams, Wilsonville: Given 30 days jail and a $2,000 fine for a probation violation on a previous conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Jacob Daniel Lauber, Sheridan: Diversion terminated; given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Brian Reed Webb, Sheridan: Diversion terminated; given 15 days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,500 fine on a convictions of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Tyler Lee Rictor, Corvallis: Given 60 days jail, 24 months probation and ordered to pay $5,639 in restitution on conviction of four counts of first-degree theft.

Lynda Kathryn Clark, Beaverton: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Kanani Bellomo, Newberg, and Thomas Bellomo, Newberg.

PROBATE FILINGS

Wendy L. Smith: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Dustin G. Anderson, Esq., personal representative.

Sue K. Coffey: Will admitted to probate; Jennifer Keikkala, personal representative.

Esther Ann Catts: Will admitted to probate; Stephen Dean Catts, personal representative.

Kenneth Wayne McGregory II: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Robin Louise McGregory, personal representative.

Mark Edward Pritchett: Will admitted to probate; Tabetha Perrault, personal representative.

Richard Alan Kearl: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Adam D. Kearl, personal representative.

Richard Lee Bishop: Will admitted to probate; Vickie Wilkins, personal representative.