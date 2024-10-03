Court declines to ‘take a chance’ on felon

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Flex5796
I think I am a bit confused.
This is the same judge who just gave a man from Dallas 18 months for vehicular manslaughter and causing permanent physical damage to someone and then 27 years (324 months) to someone who has several robberies, armed and not. So killing someone because they were intoxicated on something is less "offensive" than someone who robbed a business, and probably scared the crud out of people. It doesn't make sense, life is more important than monetary value or has that changed now?