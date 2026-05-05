County transit committee to meet Thursday

The Yamhill County Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the Mt. Hood room of the Government Services Building, 400 N.E. Baker St., McMinnville.

The meeting was announced on Monday. An agenda had not been posted online by newspaper deadline.

Yamhill County Transit have said changes to routes, fares and Dial-A-Ride service will begin this month.

Former Transit Manager Cynthia Thompson (who retired in March and is remaining as a contract employee until a replacement is hired) told the News-Register that Dial-A-Ride and similar ADA pick-ups will see the biggest changes.

To request an accommodation, an interpreter or other information about the meeting, call Thompson at 503-474-4910 or email thompsonc@yamhillcounty.gov at least 48 hours in advance.