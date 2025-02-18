By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

County to look at radio upgrades, new shuttle

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Moe

In a sanctuary state?

Hilarious.

"Funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will be used to field a dedicated commercial vehicle enforcement deputy, reimbursing the department for 95% of the deputy’s salary, according to Elliott."

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable