County to hold another hearing on Yamhelas Westsider Trail

Comments
Jim
This project is the last thing that needs to be even thought about in times like these. Taxpayer money can be used in much better places than wasting it on this project. We can’t even clean up the garbage on Westside Road so how will they ever keep a trail cleaned up? There are way more important things to take care of right now in this county than this “pie in the sky” project.
Stella
The trail idea could disappear (possibly) after the election for a new commissioner. Maybe that’s the rush? Resulting in the unbelievably poor decision to talk about it now - during a pandemic?