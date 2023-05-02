County to award $100k to George Fox

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday to reallocate approximately $100,000 in returned grant funding to a George Fox University childcare project.

The board chose the university over a request from the YMCA to provide help with scholarship funding in McMinnville.

Last week, the board approved a settlement agreement with former after-school provider Camp Fire Columbia, returning $102,453 of a $291,443 grant meant to fund 30 scholarships for a six-week summer enrichment program in 2024 and 2025, after the provider shuttered local operations last year.

The university is partnering with Newberg-based dental equipment manufacturer A-dec and Northwest Christian Church on a child development center scheduled to open in 2027 that will serve up to 200 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, according to George Fox Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer Shawn Daley.

“We banded together as one organization which is now called the Northwest Early Learning Academy,” Daley told the board. “A-dec has put $2 million towards that, George Fox has put $1 million towards that and then we are working together to be able to collectively raise the remainder of the funds.”

The project will be part of an $8 million renovation project at the church, with the childcare center accounting for approximately $6.5 million, according to NCC Executive Pastor Forrest Reinhardt.

The board previously contributed $500,000 to the project and the new allocation will be used for classroom equipment and furnishings, a security access system, indoor play materials, staff recruitment and engineering and architectural costs for the planned center, according to the proposal.

Board Chair Kit Johnston previously supported the childcare center and advocated for the additional funding because of the long-term impact to the community.

“I really would advocate for this $102,000 to go to George Fox to help towards that,” he said.

Commissioner Mary Starrett said partnering with the church is a good move for the project.

“I think for me the partnership with Northwest Christian is really adding some stability to it,” she said, describing the church’s impact to the community as unparalleled. “It’s not only a mega church, but it’s a mega church in relation to the impact of the community. Whether you go to church there or not, it’s got a far reach.”

Commissioner Bubba King supported both programs but said McMinnville is working on a new fundraising mechanism for YMCA scholarships for its after-school program. Some of that funding could go to summer scholarships in the future.

Also at the meeting, the board approved acceptance of an opioid settlement from retailers Target and Costco. The county will receive approximately $36,000 from Target and approximately $216,000 from Costco as part of a settlement agreement for nine Oregon counties.

“Hopefully those will get finalized here within the next week or two,” said county counsel Christian Boenisch.

The county previously received $1.4 million from the settlements and has yet to spend any of the funds, according to County Administrator Ken Huffer.