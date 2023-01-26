County terminates SEDCOR contract

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
madmacs
Everything looks easy when you have no idea what actually doing it entails. I am getting really tired of the current county commissioners making decisions off the cuff without seeming to do any of the legwork to make informed decisions. I can only assume that their eagerness to control more economic development money is rooted in desire to have a slush fund to dole out to their supporters, much like they did in ignoring a committee set up to advise on distributing funds to non profits. There was zero oversight in how those funds were distributed. It will be much the same in this case as well it seems.