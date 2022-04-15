County scraps criteria set for grant awards to nonprofits

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
mmd
Those two. :( hahaha
madmacs
Queen Mary and Princess Lindsey have spoken. They expect the rest of us to accept their decrees without question. Apparently, the County's money is theirs to do with as they please.
Jayhawks
The circus continues. The voters had their chance to fix this and chose not to - so we continue with the circus..........think about this, develop a criteria, form a committee to make recommendations based upon that criteria, then scrap the whole thing because these two want to do it differently. What an incredible waste! Then Berschauer has the audacity to say "I think we need a little bit of expediency in getting these dollars out the door". Umm, they've been sitting on those dollars for months on end - too busy photo oping on street corners to get the job done I guess.
Robin
Things like this are why the recall campaign happened. Those two together make unilateral decisions. Stndard playbook of the present conservative party. Don't like the results after setting the rules,change the rules. And don't be surprised if this generates a lawsuit and cost the county money.
Robin
I serve on a grant board with OHSU as a patient advocate. Criteria are set up and adhered to for a reason.