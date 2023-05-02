County proceeding with housing loan program

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will discuss a loan program aimed at spurring low- and middle-income housing, several contract extensions and a surveying fee hike when it convenes for its regular meeting Thursday.

Commissioner Mary Starrett is advising the county to enroll as a sponsoring jurisdiction for a moderate-income revolving loan (MIRL) program administered by Oregon Housing and Community Services.

If the program is established, OHCS would provide no-interest loans to the county from an established $75 million statewide pool. The county (as a sponsoring jurisdiction) would then issue the funds to a developer as a grant or loan for the construction of new housing or conversion of a building for housing at 120% Area Median Income or less.

The Assessor’s office would then exempt property tax on the parcel for 10 years or the life of the loan, with the developer paying a fee in lieu of taxes that is then used by the county to repay the loan.

Starrett discussed the program at a meeting last month.

“I think it might take a little bit of a heavy lift on our end, but our assessor says that he thinks that we can make this happen,” she said.

Also at the meeting, the board will vote to increase land corner preservation fees for surveying from $10 to $15.

State legislation that took effect in January removed the $10 cap for fees charged for keeping property boundaries accurate by funding county surveying work and maintaining property markers.

Assessor Derrick Wharff is also requesting the county apply for $4,028,768 in annual grant funding to assist with property taxation.

The board will vote on several contract extensions for Health and Human Services programs and a new partnership that guides juveniles to complete community service and earn school credits.

If the board agrees to a Memorandum of Understanding with Polk County, its juvenile inmates will be able to participate in Learn 2 Earn programs organized by the Yamhill County Youth Services Center.

Commissioners will also hear a presentation from Association of Oregon Counties Executive Director Gina Nikkel.

The board will convene its meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, in Room 32 of the county courthouse. A meeting packet and Zoom link can be found at yamhillcounty.gov/agendacenter. The meeting will also be broadcast live on YouTube.