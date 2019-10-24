County offering emergency help to residents

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
Now that I have regained emotional composure from weeping incessantly for joy concerning the subject matter of the News Register's "feel good story" of the week, I am left somewhat "intellectually raped" and "psychologically abused" as to why the Yamhill Community Care Organization (YCCO) isn't held out for the abject public ridicule it so uniquely and sincerely deserves by both the News Register and the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners.
The YCCO is the "worst of the worst, a gut-wrenching abysmal failure" of all Oregon's Community Care Organizations. YCCO unquestionably and miserably failed, to meet Oregon's performance standards for Coordinated Care Organizations.
YCCO, a noxious blight on the State of Oregon; failed five(5) out of six(6) performance standards and only retained state funding because-the state felt it necessary to fund a loser (YCCO) for Yamhill County than to "fire the loser" and leave Yamhill County without a Coordinated Care Organization.
David S. Wall
David S. Wall
Here are a few tidbits the News Register failed to report.
The framework for Coordinated Care Organizations in Oregon can be viewed here:
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/414.625
The YCCO was formed by the Director of Yamhill County's Health and Human Services Department (HHS) while on the "county's dime." The Articles of Incorporation for this " Coordinated Care Organization" can be viewed here:
http://records.sos.state.or.us/ORSOSWebDrawer/Recordpdf/3262419
*Note the specialized law firm at the top of the page. Why wasn't YCCO formed by the Yamhill County Attorney's Office? Who paid the bill to this "High-end law firm?" The taxpayers?
Also, how can a Yamhill County Department, in this case (HHS) have a "corporation" nested within its' organizational structure? How are Yamhill County monies and State Funds tracked and accounted for? Or, are they "co-mingled?"
How does YCCO "vet" ancillary "Non-profit and or Public Benefit Corporations within this corporate structure? Competitive bidding to get Yamhill County and or State funding? Or, are the aforementioned entities part of a payola scheme?
Do the Yamhill County Taxpayers know the structure: HHS-YCCO-ancillary "Non-profits and Public Benefit Corporations" under "one-roof?"
The News Register shouldn't be "economical" with their reporting on YCCO.
David S. Wall