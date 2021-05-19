By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • May 19, 2021 Tweet

County health department stops following state law for teen vaccinations

State law allows teen-agers 15 and older to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated, without parental consent, including choosing the vaccine for COVID-19. But, reportedly at the request of County Commissioner Mary Starrett, Yamhill County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin quietly stopped following that law this week.

The county Public Health Department, which holds two weekly vaccine clinics, changed its vaccine page this week to state that it was requiring parental permission to vaccinate all teen-agers up to the age of 17. After questions from the News-Register on Wednesday, however, Public Health removed the notes about the new requirement.

County Commissioners have no direct authority over any county staff except Huffer and Boenisch.

But Starrett told the News-Register that “in this case, minors should have the oversight/ input of parents when considering the risks involved with receipt of this experimental drug.”

She said, “I appreciate HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin pivoting to address the issue of administering these drugs to minors by requiring parental consent.”

County Commissioner Casey Kulla, however, told the News-Register that “If the news was conveyed accurately that Commissioner Starrett directed a county employee to do something that is clearly illegal by state law, this is very concerning.”

Kulla said that “according to legislative counsel, if we are providing vaccines to any people in this age group, we cannot require parental consent. By doing this, we risk legal action against the county, and medical providers who work for the county risk their medical licenses.”

Kulla said that “First, the board of commissioners do not directly supervise any county employees except county counsel and administrator; directing an employee to do something is both inappropriate and an abuse of power. Second, any new direction to staff that comes from the county administrator must be based upon a majority vote of the board of commissioners; I do not recall such a matter coming up for a vote.”

The board is scheduled to vote on a proposal to require parental consent on Thursday. It has not previously discussed the issue.

Manfrin did not answer questions from the News-Register.

Huffer also did not answer most of the News-Register’s questions, but said that “Lindsey and I have been engaged in meetings and lengthy discussions on this specific topic … we will be seeking policy direction from the Board.”

Huffer did tell the News-Register that “Per Ordinance 648, “Board members may not direct any County employee, other than the County Administrator, in the performance of their duties. …

“While I don’t believe a directive was given in this case, if an appointed department head ... or employee feels they have been given a directive from an individual Commissioner and ... has a concern regarding the perceived directive, that department head or employee would bring that concern to me and I would follow up with the individual Commissioner and Board,” Huffer said.

Huffer said that “Commissioners can be very active in their areas of liaison; however, County policy is set by the Board.”

He referred questions about the legality of the requirement to County Counsel Christian Boenisch.

Linn County has already enacted a requirement for parental consent for 15 to 17-year-olds, but some state lawmakers say that requirement violates state law.

The Oregonian reported on May 18 that Rep. Marty Wilde has asked the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate the Linn County requirement.

In response, County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer wrote on Facebook that she will vote against accepting state money for outreach to teens, and wants to require parental consent because “our children's civil liberties are THAT important.”

She accused Governor Kate Brown of “trying to bribe” teen-agers to take the vaccine.

Berschauer wrote that “I am happy to report that Yamhill County's Public Health Director has agreed to require parental consent for youth 18 and under who receive a dose through a county health sponsored event. … Children were not contracting the virus in significant numbers to begin with, but now they are being used to boost vaccination levels. It's wrong and like most decisions in the healthcare system, it's motivated by money. It's time to stand up for what's right and fight to protect our children. “

In Yamhill County, children and teen-agers are the second-largest age group of people contracting COVID-19. The largest is people in their 20s.

As of Wednesday the county has seen 786 cases of COVID-19 in people 19 and younger. The county has seen 4,535 cases total.