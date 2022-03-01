County files defiant response to lawsuit over gun sanctuary

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Exhibit A for two of our commissioners wasting taxpayer money on political grandstanding...
DennyP
“If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell” Carl Sandburg
BigfootLives
Tagup - Political grandstanding...? the state legislature has a democrat super majority, that means they pretty much do whatever they want without regard to opposition, debate, or testimony. And they have done just that. I appreciate that the commissioners see that state overreach is a reality, not a conspiracy theory. whether it comes as mask laws, vaccine mandates, or gun laws. When it comes down to it the county sheriff has a responsibility to its citizens. When he was first campaigning he promised to protect against unconstitutional gun laws, confiscations especially. He started waffling before his new nametag was back from kinkos.
When the state became an illegal immigration sanctuary state, were you apposed to that waste of tax money and grandstanding? that has cost Oregon taxpayers MILLIONS of dollars. did that upset you? Were they grandstanding?
tagup
The county commission does not have the authority to change or ignore state law. They will lose this litigation and will waste our tax dollars preforming for their fringe base. If guns laws are a priority then they should run for an office that has the ability to make the change..while they are county commissioners they need to stay in their lane and look after Yamhill county business.
BigfootLives
And the state of Oregon does not have the authority to change or ignore federal immigration law. Please answer the question about Oregon setting itself up to be a sanctuary state for illegal immigration.