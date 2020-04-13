By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

County deaths have been from senior retirement home in Newberg

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Stella

The Newberg care home, the Newberg college case and a rural Newberg woman all the same week I believe? Portland media reported long ago on two of those if I remember right. It would seem beneficial to County residents to name the City during a confirmed cluster. What benefit is there to not do so?

I hope the remaining residents at this care home pull through - sending prayers your way.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable