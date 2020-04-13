County deaths have been from senior retirement home in Newberg

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Stella
The Newberg care home, the Newberg college case and a rural Newberg woman all the same week I believe? Portland media reported long ago on two of those if I remember right. It would seem beneficial to County residents to name the City during a confirmed cluster. What benefit is there to not do so?
I hope the remaining residents at this care home pull through - sending prayers your way.