County cities seek budget committee applicants

Cities across Yamhill County are accepting applications for budget committees, which will help determine city budgets for the next fiscal year.

The committees participate in workshops in early spring, alongside the city council and city staff, to determine funding options for future projects and fund allocation for city departments. The final budget is then approved by the city council at a regular council meeting before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2025.

The city of Amity has seven total vacancies, with three current members reapplying for another term. There is no deadline to apply, but the city council is scheduled to appoint committee members on April 2 and the first budgeting committee meeting is May 14.

Lafayette is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. Applications can be emailed or turned into city hall.

Dayton is accepting applications for its committee, which will meet in May.

Currently, the city of Yamhill has five vacancies for the budget committee. They usually meet two to four times between March and April. Volunteers may apply for a one, two or three-year term.

Sheridan will start its budget meetings in May and are seeing if current budget members wish to continue serving on the committee before asking for applicants.

Anyone interested in applying to one of the committees should contact their city hall.

McMinnville and Carlton do not have vacancies for their budget committees.