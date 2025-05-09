County Assessor office moved to new building

The Yamhill County Assessment and Tax office has moved into its new offices on the second floor of the former Oregon Mutual Insurance building at 400 N.E. Baker St.

Office hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a daily closure from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The payment drop box currently remains located at the front doors of the courthouse.

The assessor’s office is the third county department to move into the new headquarters purchased last year, joining the planning department and IT.