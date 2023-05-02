Council to meet on cyber security

Executive session on cyber security set for Tuesday morning

On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., council will hold a special meeting and executive session at 8:30 a.m. to discuss “cyber security infrastructure and responses to cyber security threats.” The sessions are normally held immediately following regular meetings; however, the early start is to accommodate outside professional services assisting the city that are located on the East Coast, according to City Manager Adam Garvin.

“Holding the executive session following a regular Tuesday evening council meeting would have pushed the meeting to near midnight in their time zone,” he told the News-Register.

Garvin said he could not elaborate further on the issue.