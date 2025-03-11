By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • March 11, 2025 Tweet

Council to discuss budget, urban renewal district

Council will vote on a supplemental budget and reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds when it meets Tuesday at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

“In preparing for the FY2025-26 budget, staff has completed a thorough review of all financial activities year to date, revised expectations for the remainder of the year, and proposed related budget transfers and amendments,” Finance Director Katie Henry said.

The supplemental budget factors in the unanticipated purchase of the Miller Property (along Riverside Drive, slated for a future rec center site) three new engineering employees, police spending, unanticipated grant revenues and expenditures and adjustments to ARPA funding.

The budget changes result in another resolution to amend the use of ARPA funds. The moves will provide an additional $178,000 to ARPA projects, leaving the city with $512,000 in unallocated funds out of the $7.2 million it received.

Also at the meeting, council will hear an annual report from Visit McMinnville President Dan Gibson and a presentation on Chemeketa Community College’s planned May bond measure from President Jessica Howard.

If approved, the $140 million bond would replace a previous bond that is expiring in 2026 and would cost taxpayers the same rate of 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The college’s November bond measure was rejected by voters.

Prior to its regular meeting, council will sit as the McMinnville Urban Renewal Agency to discuss an annual financial report for the Urban Renewal district.

The work session will convene at 6 p.m. at Kent Taylor Civic Hall, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting packets and agendas can be found on the city calendar page at mcminnvilleoregon.gov/meetings.