Council takes two sessions to reach decision to deny Gwendolyn applications

The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Bill B
What a joke! Out with the entire council next time. Time for some grownups.
in-the-know
Bill I agree! All I can say is wow
Jean
colossal mistake. ugly buildings that are not worth saving. Please vote this council out.
TTT
Well, we get what we voted for and in this case it’s a anti-business, anti-growth, personal-property right trampling City Council.
I’ll again repeat we should speak with our next vote and I recommend replacing these City Councilors with those Planning Commission members who voted yes if they so choose to run.
Oregonian
Finally. Now Hugh Development can file an appeal, have the appeal rejected and then take it to court for a judge to decide.
CubFan
So sad. This speaks volumes about the priorities of our city council. Not only are the buildings ugly, but they've chosen to turn away an improvement which would have employed 70 people, generated taxes, and drawn countless tourists here. Hmmm
Joel R
Now that Daniel Kiser has succeeded in destroying this project, I can't help but wonder what his next move will be....
Jean
Now I see why the previous owners of the movie theater just let it rot.
BigfootLives
Should they have approved the project, probably, they are ugly buildings and its not my money. But this whole thing is a huge magnifying glass on the hypocrisy of the goat rodeo we have for a historical district and everybodies ideas of a wine utopia. Having said that, kudos for the mayor for standing her ground and casting a tough vote, I've been tough on her before but well done.
I think Garvin summed it up the best.
“They’ve been historic buildings until somebody came with a really big check and now they’re not historic enough. To me, if they’re historic enough to fly the plaque on your wall for the last 40 years, they’re historic enough now to save.”
Drew
Voters, SAVE THE DATE Adam Garvin Term expires 12/31/2024, Zack Geary Term expires 12/31/2024 and Jessica Payne Term expires 12/31/2026
Local Yokel
Big Foot,
Garvin has special interest in the building. That is the only reason it is historic to him. This is all really too bad. The amount of tax money that place could generate would really help when we have a FD begging for help. You can slap a bronze plate with the word historic on anything. That doesn't make it all that more special when it can no longer be used for anything useful in the future. This is how towns begin to rot.
Joel R
I hope the mayor and city council are reading these comments.
I hope they realize that all of us leaving comments come from across the entire political spectrum. They are supposed to be representing us and our interests. We will not forget and will show them the door at the next election. We are all united.
It's actually kinda cool (and rare) to see us come together like this.
Oregonian
If that artist rendering is close to what reality could have been, these people who opposed the project should be ashamed of themselves. Who in their right mind thinks the existing structure is better?
And the restaurant owners who objected based on too much competition in their industry are fools. More upscale restaurants equals more business for all the restaurants.
Envy is part of the equation here.
Airman
What a very stupid mistake! Way to go city council. Make fools of yourselves, again!
Bill B
Question for Mr. Geary and Garvin; did you vote for your constituents or yourselves"
Oregonian
Can you get specific Bill B? What is the conflict you think these two have on this issue?
David Bates
The presumption of stupidity, hidden agendas and bad actors that characterize most of the comments here are uncalled for. This was a complicated, nuanced issue on which thoughtful and reasonable people could and did disagree. Everyone needs to chill.
GrizzlyMountain
It’s so weird that 99% of posts here support the hotel, yet 99% of the citizens who testified in person at the public hearing opposed it. Can someone help explain this discrepancy to me?