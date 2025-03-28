Council, school board hold joint meeting Monday

McMinnville City Council will hold a joint work session with the McMinnville School District Board of Directors Monday, March 31, to discuss emergency management and after-school care.

The groups met twice last year to discuss the after school care program and funding scholarships for low-income students. A joint agreement to oversee the program expires this year.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the MSD office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave.