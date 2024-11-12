Corrigan chosen mayor of Yamhill

According to the latest vote tally from the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office, Shea Corrigan will be the next mayor of Yamhill.

Corrigan has 298 votes, or 44%, ahead of former mayor Chuck Mitchell, with 275 or 40.6%. Brian Denman received 97, or 14.3%

Corrigan is a current city council member. He will succeed Mayor Yvette Potter on Jan. 1.

In the race for two seats on the city council, Tim Askey has pulled ahead of Patty Pairan, who led in earlier vote counts.

Askey, a current council member, has 282 votes, or 30.4% of those cast. Pairan, who was chosen to run at a community caucus in July, has 265, or 28%.

Chris Featherston won her seat outright, with 359 votes or 38.7%.

The clerk still has a small number of ballots to count, including those that arrive in the mail by Tuesday, seven days after the election.