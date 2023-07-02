Cooling shelters planned during heatwave

Sheridan’s cooling shelter at the American Legion Post 75, 125 N. Bridge St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on days when temperatures are 90 degrees or hotter.

The McMinnville Public Library will be open during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed on the Fourth of July holiday and is regularly closed on Mondays.

According to Encompass Yamhill County, Newberg cooling centers will include the Second Street Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., from 10 a.m. to noon today through Friday; Newberg Youth Outreach. 719 E. First St., noon to 8 p.m. weekdays, open to youth 11 to 21 years old; and the Newberg Public Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Sunday and Monday.

If temperatures are in the 90s this week, McMinnville Parks and Recreation/library Summer Fun activities will continue as usual, said Katie Noyd of the Parks and Rec department.

If temperatures reach 100 or above, however, activities may be canceled or moved inside. She suggested checking the Parks and Rec Facebook page or website on the day of the planned activities to see if there are any changes.