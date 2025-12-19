Contests light up the holidays this weekend

Several Yamhill County cities are hosting Christmas light contests this weekend and invite community members to tour the displays.

Judging for Amity Done Bright, the city’s 12th annual contest, will be based on best decorated home, best decorated yard, best decorated business and mayor’s choice.

Judging starts after dark Friday, Dec. 19. Winners will be notified on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Lafayette’s holiday decorating contest and tour of lights returns for a second year from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 19-20. More than 35 displays can be viewed, including 28 participating in the contest. The winner will receive a $400 credit for utility bill and other prizes.

To receive a self-tour map and link to vote for a favorite display, email lightsoflafayette@gmail.com. The automated email will reply with the necessary links.

Willamina’s lights contest will also be decided by a vote of the people.

A map, ballot and hot cocoa can be collected from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, at Coyote Joe’s. More than a dozen homes registered the contest.

Voting is open to all, but ballots must be returned to Coyote Joe’s by the end of the night to be counted.