Constance L Dix - 1926 - 2019

Constance L. Dix was born in 1926 to Wesley and Catherine Farnham in Shanghai, China. She spent her youth in Los Angeles County and graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in fashion finance. Realizing her financial acumen was nonetheless limited, Constance entered the typing pool for L.A. County Social Services. She went on to become a county supervisor in the Adult and Child Social Services Division, one of the first females to do so. She loved to play pinochle, go out to a meal wearing a fashionable hat and also loved a good romance/mystery novel. Constance married Lyle Dix on July 11, 1953. They went on to have two children, Ross Dix and Catherine Perkins, and four grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Elwin Schwab will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local St. Vincent de Paul. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.