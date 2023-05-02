Connie Trunk 1933 - 2023

Connie Trunk was born in July of 1933, and passed June 27, 2023. She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Howard and Eleanor Olson. Connie's family moved to Oregon in 1942, and made their new home in McMinnville, Oregon. Connie attended McMinnville schools and graduated in 1951 from McMinnville High School. Connie married George Trunk of Dundee in 1952. She moved to the Trunk family farm and lived there her entire adult life.

Connie was a bookkeeper and a Newberg welcome hostess in the 1960s. She started a real estate career in 1968, eventually owning her own real estate company, Chehalem Realty in Newberg, from the mid-'70s to '80s. She then retired in 1990 to spend time enjoying the family farm.

Connie's love of life was family, friends and dogs, cats and wildlife. Over the years, Connie loved meeting with classmates and was a member of the Dayton Junior Matrons for over 60 years.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, George. She is survived by sons, Jim Trunk of Dundee and Mark Trunk of Damascus; brother, George (Joann) Olson of Vancouver; niece, Deborah (Matt) Chase of Camas; and nephew, David (Thea) Olson of Portland.

A celebration of life was held July 7. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.



