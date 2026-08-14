Concert to bring in school supplies

Rizzle’s second annual Back 2 School Bash, a concert event to collect school supplies, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, in the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road. Admission is free with a donation of school supplies for elementary students.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by local bands from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Performers include Rodney the Alien, Freddie Lamb, Walker Thomas, L.E.X., Beets and others, along with event organizer Ryan “Rizzle” Adams.

Doors open at 5:30. In addition to music, the evening will include free food from Meemaw’s, face painting and other activities.

Adams is organizing the event in partnership with the Grange. He said the goals are to provide school supplies and give families an evening of free entertainment.

Adams attended McMinnville High School as part of the Class of 2003. He earned the nickname “Rizzle” when he was about 15. He started making music after earning his GED and has performed throughout the West for more than 20 years.

A father of five, he has organized several previous events to raise money for charities and collect school supplies.

For more information, visit the Rizzle’s Giveback event page on Facebook.