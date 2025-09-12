Concert offers chance to donate school supplies

RizzleMusic photo##Ryan “Rizzle” Adams performing at Salem's Historic Grand

Organized by musician Ryan “Rizzle” Adams, “Rizzle’s Giveback” will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Happy Acres at the Bayou, 9670 S.W. Bayou Drive, near The Nines golf course south of McMinnville on Highway 99W.

Admission to the family event is $15 for adults and free to children younger than 12; those who bring donations of K-5 school supplies can show a purchase receipt and receive a discount on the entry fee.

Proceeds from admission will go to the venue, a nonprofit organization. School supplies will be delivered to local elementary students.

The evening will include music by Rizzle and four other hip-hop artists, along with Radio Replay, a local cover duo that plays tunes from the 1950s to present.

In addition, there will be a kids’ dance competition, a bounce house, face painting, a raffle for prizes and other activities. Neely’s food truck will be selling burgers and other dishes.

Adams attended McMinnville High School as part of the Class of 2003. He earned the nickname “Rizzle” when he was about 15. He said a friend called him “Rizz,” a play on his first name, Ryan, and that turned into Rizzle.

“It stuck,” he said.

He started making music after earning his GED, and has performed throughout the West in the past 20 years. “I love to perform for crowds and share the energy,” he said.

These days, he plays mostly in Salem and the McMinnville area. He played at Hotel Oregon on Make Music McMinnville this year.

A father of five, he has organized several previous events to raise money for charities and collect school supplies.

“I love to do events for the community and kids,” Adams said.

For more information, go to the Rizzle’s Giveback event page on Facebook.