Concert looks at saving planet

The event will start at 7 p.m. in The Barn, 15435 Strong Road, Dallas.

It will feature projected images along with songs and poetry by Scott, a composer and guitarist. Audience members can join in the singing, as well take up the charge for environmental action.

Suggested donation for the concert is $15 to $25.

The venue is part of the Church for Our Common Home at the John Cobb Eco Farm and Secret Garden Retreat Center. For more information, go to churchforourcommonhome.com, or call Bonnie Tarwater at 858-248-5123.