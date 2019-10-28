Community members, staff, students suggest ways to improve

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jim
The interesting part will be if the superintendent and school board listen to what they hear and act on it accordingly. In my dealing’s with the superintendent and school board they don’t seem to care about the general public’s feeling but continue to carry out their own agendas. They didn’t listen to their own staff when they spent a 100 million dollars of the tax payer money. The new high school gym is a joke. It was supposed to be big enough to seat the entire student body for assembly’s and it’s not, the main floor is painted the wrong color, they left no room for seating for players on the sidelines and no room for a scorers table for basketball. The upstairs gym has a stairwell blocking the view of spectators at one end and I could go on. Trusting these people to listen to the public and spend our tax dollars wisely for our students is a joke.