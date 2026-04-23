Community members raising funds for Sheridan decorations

Tolva Hill of the Sheridan Christmas Committee said this is the third year of fundraising to help with the holiday festivities. The committee, which works with the Sheridan Rotary Club and chamber of commerce, also promotes the local home decorating and gingerbread contests.

“We’re trying to decorate the town more, and encouraging people to decorate more,” Hill said.

The bazaar will feature “everything,” Hill said: homemade items, new and used goods, clothing, jewelry and other gifts. Some of the 32 vendors will sell food, such as canned salmon.

A silent auction will be included, and the committee is selling tickets to raffle off a guitar to benefit Faulconer-Chapman School music programs.

Hill said they hope to build a float for Santa to ride during the city’s Christmas parade, in addition to supporting the lighting contest. Atop the committee’s wish list this year is permanent garlands to wrap around utility poles downtown — it will cost about $1,700 to wrap 10 poles, she said.

“Then we’ll go from there,” said Hill, who loves Christmas decorations so much she fills her home with eight trees and a 6-foot tall nutcracker.

Hill said they’re also hoping to grow a Christmas tree in city park, perhaps planted by local students.