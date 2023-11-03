Committee posts open in McMinnville

There are 13 seats on city boards opening this year, with another 21 terms ending next year and 19 more in 2025, according to City Recorder Claudia Cisneros.

The city is accepting applications through Nov. 20, for one seat on the Affordable Housing Committee, two on the Historic Landmarks Committee, two on the Landscape Review Committee and three positions on the Planning Commission.

Two of the Planning openings require residents to live in a specific city ward, while the third is an at-large seat.

Other boards seeking members include the Airport Commission (one opening), the Budget Committee (two openings) and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, which is seeking a youth member and an at-large member.

Incumbents will be asked if they would like to reapply to their positions, but the openings will also be open to other members of the community, according to Cisneros.

Applications are available at the Community Development Center at 231 N.E. Fifth St. or can be found on the city website at mcminnvilleoregon.gov/bc.