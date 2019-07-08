Committee imposes restrictions on Sen. Boquist
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel
I can almost guarantee you that the OSP officers at the state capitol think this whole thing is a silly as all the rest of us do. But they'll do their job and play along until the snowflakes can 'feel safe' again.
Mike
Joel. When you grew up did you have to have to security doors on all your schools? Did you have people coming into schools killing kids? Did you have 'active shooter' drills from first grade on? What kind of reality are bequeathing our children? You and your "snowflake" label.