Commissioners to vote on new county parks plan

A 20-year plan for Yamhill County’s 18 parks and natural areas will go before the Board of Commissioners for final approval Thursday, Sept. 18.

The plan has been in development for more than 16 months and the final draft was presented to the Parks Advisory Board in August.

The county has 272 acres of parks and natural areas, including 16 with waterway access. The plan sets goals to preserve natural resources and connect communities to nature and water through improved access, and transform community parks into destinations for residents and tourists.

County parks have been part of the Public Works Department since 2023. The plan is needed to address deferred maintenance, aging infrastructure and limited staff capacity through the development of a sustainable funding model.

While reviewing a draft of the plan in July, commissioners balked at a suggestion to increase allocations from the general fund, but supported the goal to expand revenue-generating activities in parks.

The plan also recommends the county examine the need for its current land, explore selling properties and consider a bond or tax to fund parks. The board was split on the idea of selling park land. Commissioner Mary Starrett was open to the idea to reduce maintenance costs, while Commissioner Bubba King objected to her suggestion that Stuart Grenfell Wayside Park could go on the market, calling it a “launching point to other recreation.”

In addition to a general fund increase and potential property sales, the plan recommends establishing park entrance fees, vehicle parking permit fees and boat launch fees as immediate action items.

It lists 17 phase 1 capital projects including addressing deferred maintenance and replacing aging play equipment. Other projects included are renovation of the shelter at Charles Metsker Park and restroom and irrigation replacement at Rogers Landing.

Also at the meeting, the board will hear updates to Health and Human Services contracts and an employee leave agreement. There are no department updates or public hearings scheduled.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, in room 32 of the courthouse; to watch the live stream, viist co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.